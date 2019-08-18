LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke took the stage at the Statehouse Convention Center for the third annual Arkansas Democratic Party Clinton Dinner on Saturday night.

O'Rourke started off his speech by calling the hogs and also talked about the impact Nolan Richardson had on El Paso, the city they both call home.

He spoke about differences and how they "don't have to matter, define us, or keep us from doing what we are capable of."

O'Rourke also brought up the shooting that killed 22 people in El Paso a couple weeks ago and how it showcased both the divisions in this country, as well as the strength and compassion of its people.

He also discussed immigration, gun-control, and racism in our country.

O'Rourke's final message to the crowd was something he learned last year while running for Texas Senator. He said it is important that presidential candidates go everywhere and talk to everyone and how people in every state deserve to be heard.

He told Arkansas he would be back in the Natural State and the crowd rose to their feet.

Prior to his keynote speech at the Clinton Dinner, he visited a Conway gun show, spoke at a rally for gun control on the steps of the Capitol and held an immigration town hall.

He will be continuing his trip through Arkansas in Fayetteville on Sunday, where he will be holding a campaign rally with the University of Arkansas Young Democrats.

The dinner also included several award presentations, a live auction, and a welcome by Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

