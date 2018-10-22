UPDATE: The polling locations have reopened and are back in business.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas county has temporarily closed most of its early voting sites after the Democratic nominee for secretary of state was left off the ballot.

An official with the Garland County Election Commission says three of the county's four early voting sites were closed Monday because ballots did not include Susan Inman, the Democrat running for secretary of state. Monday marked the start of early voting for Arkansas' Nov. 6 midterm election.

Commission Executive Secretary Sundra Mallory said ballots with Inman's name are available at the voting site at the Election Commission Building voting site. Mallory said officials were working to re-open the other polling sites as soon as possible.

Inman is running against Republican John Thurston, who is currently the state's land commissioner. The current secretary of state, Republican Mark Martin, is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

