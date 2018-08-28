LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Consideration of using federal funds to arm and firearm train teachers has many in central Arkansas concerned.

A report, published by the New York Times, states the U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is considering using money in a little-known fund to pay for the project. According to the Department of Education, the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants are meant to focus on safe and healthy students by increasing access to technology, music, the arts, social studies, environmental education, computer science and civics.

Last week, a U.S. Senator introduced legislation to block that same Department of Education from allowing school districts to use those funds to buy firearms.

"The grant, I believe, is supposed to be used for academic enrichment and programs after school. Somehow that doesn't translate to guns for teachers for me,” said Julia Taylor, an LRSD parent and former teacher. "In my personal group of people, I don't know any teachers that think it's a good idea for teachers to be armed. I don't know any students who want their teachers to be armed, and I don't know any parents who think it's a great idea."

In 2015, President Obama signed the Every Student Succeeds Act into law in an effort to help ensure students in our nation's poorest schools got equal opportunities. $1 billion was allocated to increase access to the arts, STEM, AP classes, nutrition and counseling.

The law doesn't say anything about using the money for guns. That means it also doesn't say anything about not using the money for guns.

According to a New York Times report, that omission would allow DeVos discretion to approve state or district plans to use that grant money.

"This is a misuse of taxpayer money, it's an injustice to teachers, to students and we are putting them in danger,” Austin Bailey with Moms Demand Action said.

The move, she said, is part of a bigger agenda. Up until this point, the federal government has taken a position of not paying to arm teachers.

"Teachers out there are already so overburdened. They're social workers, teachers, bus drivers, coaches, psychiatrists. So asking them to be sharpshooters as well is really quite unrealistic,” Bailey said.

If DeVos chooses to move forward with the plan, the only way to stop the Department of Education would be by strengthening the language of the law. That would require an act of Congress.

"I feel like our congressmen are fully bought into the NRA,” said Taylor. She said she doesn't think Arkansas' delegation would follow suit.

We requested a statement from Congressmen Hill and Westerman's offices, as well as Senator Boozman, but did not get a response. The Arkansas Department of Education said they were not available for interview.

