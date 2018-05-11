LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – It’s going to be a big day for those of us in Arkansas.

Tuesday is ELECTION DAY!

So, we wanted to let you know about any deals and promotions going on if you have your ‘I Voted’ stickers.

We’ve compiled a list of places we know offering specials.

Bale Chevrolet: Will give people wearing an “I Voted” sticker $500 off any Pre-owned vehicle of your choice. Just tell Tim, THV11 sent you! :)

Bark Bar: Calling all VOTERS! Tuesday, November 6, 2018, all voters' dogs get into Bark Bar for FREE!

Come hang out with other patriotic pups and enjoy specials all night long. Just wear your "I Voted!" sticker for free admission. Make sure to bring a copy of your pup's shot records or fill them out online beforehand. Pups 4mos+. Humans must be 21+. Fill out your records online before you visit: barkbar.com/pages/records.

Blue Cake: Free petit four If you have an “I voted” sticker on

Community Bakery: Giving a free cookie to anyone who brings their “I VOTED” sticker to the shop on election day.

Flying Saucer Little Rock: NOW until Election Day- Wear your “I Voted” Sticker & get 10% off your food order.

Lyft: The service is providing 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country and free rides to underserved communities "that face significant obstacles to transportation." To get a discount, enter your zip code on Lyft's partner, Buzzfeed's website.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: An "I Voted" sticker was originally part of Potbelly's free cookie promotion. Now, according to a tweet, to get a free cookie with any purchase Tuesday and Wednesday at participating locations, "just ask" for the cookie.

Twin Peaks: Bring a voting sticker to get a free order of chips and queso Tuesday with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations. In-store only.

Uber: The service is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in your city (Express POOL, POOL or UberX, in that order). The most recent version of the Uber app is needed, and all you do is enter promotional code VOTE2018 in your app.

If you know a business or deal that we missed, please send us an email to web@thv11.com

© 2018 KTHV