Doc Washburn announces bid for 2022 Arkansas Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 race for Arkansas Governor continues to see more and more candidates as Doc Washburn announced that he will be joining the race.

Washburn made the announcement online through a two and a half minute video on Twitter where he shared that he will be running for the Republican nomination in the upcoming race.

During the video announcement, Washburn tackled different topics from Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Asa Hutchinson, to mask mandates and abortions, to school curriculum and taxes.

"As governor of Arkansas I will aggressively use the power of persuasion to encourage the legislature to drastically cut the size of our government, drastically cut your taxes, and not play the game of lowering your taxes while raising many more, but actually give you your money back" he said.

He gained recognition for his time in local talk radio, coverage of the Arkansas murder mystery 'The Boys on the Tracks' and his self-titled show 'The Doc Washburn Show.'

Here's why I am running for the Republican nomination for Governor of Arkansas. More info coming up on our website soon! https://t.co/T7VN5EoAR1 — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) February 14, 2022

Washburn now joins front-runner Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the two sole republicans facing off for the party's nomination.