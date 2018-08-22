POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) -The signatures have all been turned in, meaning Driving Arkansas Forward will likely find their amendment parked on the November ballot.

Despite the fact that residents may not gamble themselves, oppose for religious reasons or don't like the idea of a state-wide vote, everyone THV11 spoke to in Russellville today supported the idea of a casino moving into the area, as long as it brings in a lot of money with it.

"I turned in nearly 44,000 signatures, which brings our total to around 137,000 signatures,” said Nate Steel, of Driving Arkansas Forward.

He said nearly 85,000 of those signatures need to be valid for the Arkansas Casino Gaming Amendment to be on the ballot in November.

"I think we've clearly cleared that, and have added kind of a comfortable buffer. So we hope to have over 100,000 valid signatures," he said.

That means 100,000 Arkansans want the opportunity to vote to build a casino in both Jefferson and Pope Counties. While the folks in Pine Bluff have been fairly receptive, in Russellville, proponents have been met with resistance from county residents hoping for more control.

"You can't get a license under our amendment without the written support of the mayor and county judge," Steel said. "To the extent that the county, within the city and the county, will provide additional requirements, that's their business, but we wanted to make sure they had local control, which they do have in the amendment. If they want to take that one step further, that's good for them."

One way locals are given more control than casino amendments in the past is the opportunity to choose the location of the proposed casino. The location isn't specified in the amendment, which means if someone wants to open a casino in downtown Russellville, and people don't like that, they can turn it down for the opportunity for someone to propose something a little further outside the city.

"I don't really have a problem with them coming into town, I just really don't like the state being able to vote on the issue as to what happens in my city,” said life-long resident Steve Hubbard.

"I see ups and downs, but the plus side is all of the tax money would be highly beneficial to all of us people in Pope County, including us Tech students,” Arkansas Tech Student Rebecca Ward said.

"I'm all for the growth here, and I think this would be a good spot simply because we're on the hub of the state,” said local attorney Mark Mobley.

Citizens for a Better Pope County, the group pushing for more say, turned in nearly 5,700 signatures earlier this month to get their own measure on the county's November ballot. Those signatures are currently being validated.

© 2018 KTHV