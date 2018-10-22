LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Early voting for the Arkansas midterm elections kicked off today, Oct. 22. The Secretary of State’s office said there are more voters in Arkansas this year.

There are currently about 1.8 million registered voters, while last year there were about 1.7 million. Despite political differences, people on both sides of the political parties agreed on the importance of voting.

“You need to come out and vote. Don’t complain if you don’t vote,” Diane Knight said.

Knight voted early to beat the Election Day crowd, but she arrived to find a surprising amount of voters.

“I was going to say because it’s not quite so crowded but today it’s a little different. It’s the first time I’ve seen it so crowded on the first day,” Knight said.

The Pulaski County Election Commission had a busy morning. By noon they’d already seen 600 people come through their doors. That is just one of the nine Pulaski County voting locations.

“This year is very important in that we make a choice in coming out and giving our words,” Adams said.

Other locations include:

The Williams Library

The Dee Brown Library

The Thompson Library

The William F. Laman Public Library

Jacksonville Community Center

Jess Odom Community Center

First Christian Church of Sher

The McMath Library.

“You hear every year that it’s going to be the biggest election you know but turn out in general elections typically stays pretty consistent year to year,” Secretary of State Spokesman Chris Powell said.

While other states expect a big turnout, for Arkansas it’s still a waiting game.

“I’ll be anxious to see, you know, if the numbers go up this year or stay true to form,” Powell said.

You can find information about the district you’re in and where polling locations are here.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Everything you need to know before voting in the 2018 Arkansas midterm elections

© 2018 KTHV