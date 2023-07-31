Early voting begins in Pine Bluff for special election

Early voting begins on Tuesday for Pine Bluff, where voters will decide whether to increase a millage that will provide the funding for a new high school.

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — Early voting begins on Tuesday for Pine Bluff.

Voters will decide on a millage increase for a brand new Pine Bluff High School.

"As a proud graduate of Pine Bluff high school in 1991 it's been a need of repair and other things since then," said Win Trafford, a volunteer for Our Students, Our Future Committee.

Trafford said the oldest buildings on campus were built in the 1950's, and they have had little to no upgrades since then.

The district is asking for voters to approve a millage rate of 47.7 mills. That's an increase of around 6 mills.

For those whose property is worth around $50,000, you will pay between $60-70 dollars more a year if the millage increase passes.

The new school would cost more than $65-miilion to build with the state providing $12-million.

The new school would have an updated gym, auditorium, and improvements to the track and football fields.

If there is enough money, there could be additional funding for improvements across the district.

"This district deserves to have what other districts in the state have, which is new shiny buildings that have state of the art equipment in the classroom," said Trafford.

Early voting will be at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Election Day will be next Tuesday and that's when absentee ballots are due as well.