Former Arkansas legislator joins race for secretary of state

Former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams' announcement makes him the second candidate to challenge Republican Secretary of State John Thurston in next year's GOP primary.

State Rep. Mark Lowery also is mounting a primary challenge to Thurston.

Former Pulaski County Election Commissioner Joshua Price is the only Democrat running for the post.