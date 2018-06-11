LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - It's Election Night and THV11 cares about the issues that affect you.

Erika Ferrando will bring us live coverage of Issue 4. This could be a game changer for Arkansas as voters decide whether to allow four new or expanded casinos – in Pope, Garland, Jefferson and Crittenden counties.

Jordan Howington will be following Issue 5. "Main street" in the natural state could look different tomorrow.We will keep you posted about the effort to raise the minimum wage.

Rolly Hoyt will follow developments from incumbent Asa Hutchinson's camp.

Vanessa Paige reports from the other corner, where Democratic challenger Jared Henderson vies to unseat the popular governor.

Could Arkansans tip the balance of power in Congress? Tonight you're electing your next Representative – will French Hill stay in Washington D.C. or is Clarke Tucker on his way to Capitol Hill?

Rolly Hoyt will bring you coverage from French Hill's watch party. David Lippman will set up at Clarke Tucker's camp.

From Capitol Hill to the capitol city – five men are vying for your vote to become Little Rock's next mayor. It's a big choice that will change the city.

Michael Aaron follows Warwick Sabin's campaign. Stephanie Esquivel will have updates from Baker Kurrus. And Melissa Zygowicz will follow Frank Scott Jr.'s campaign.

We will have extended courage throughout the night on Facebook live.

