Arkansas voters approve to make 0.5% sales tax permanent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters in Arkansas have approved making a temporary 0.5% sales tax permanent.

According to the latest data, 45% voted against the measure while 55% voted for it.

The approved measure will make an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to permanently have a 0.5% sales tax for state highways, bridges, and other roads.

The amendment was proposed by state Representative Jeff Wardlaw during a legislative session in 2019.

On October 29, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that money from the 0.5% sales tax can’t be used on construction on roads that are wider than four lanes, which would include the I-30 Crossing project in Little Rock.

Voters in 2012 first approved the temporary sales tax that amended Amendment 91 in the state’s constitution and now that Issue 1 has passed it will be a permanent sales tax.

The court ruling stated that the amendment “explicitly specifies” how money raised from the tax is to be used. Since the amendment references four-lane highways, the court said the tax money can’t be used on six-lane interstate highways.

In a statement, Governor Asa Hutchinson said that he looks forward to "building better roads, a stronger economy, and a safer Arkansas in every corner of the state."