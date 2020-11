In Arkansas, 55.5% of eligible voters casted their ballots. The only state with less of a voter turnout was Oklahoma.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Statista, the 2020 Presidential Election attracted 66.4% of eligible voters. The highest turnout was seen in Minnesota at 79.9%.

