Arkansas county clerks saw record numbers for early voting

Typically, the primaries have a low voter turnout with less than 20% of Arkansans casting a ballot, but now more than ever, people are making their voices heard.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Election day in Arkansas is Tuesday. This primary, you will decide who the Republican, Democratic and Judicial presumptive nominees for the November election will be.

Typically, the primary elections have a low voter turnout, with less than 20% of Arkansans casting a ballot. Now, more than ever, people are making their voices heard.

Saline County had a record number of early voters.

"I do love to see the lines, because we hardly ever have lines and that means people are getting out to vote," said Saline County Clerk, Doug Curtis.

This time during the last primary election in 2018, there were only 6,000 votes cast. In this election, there were almost double the amount of ballots at more than 11,000.

Curtis said there's a reason for the increase.

"I think the candidates got out and really stirred people up," said Curtis.

Maggie Martin says that is the first time she's ever voted early, and it's because she wanted to support the local candidates.

"I was just overwhelmed with their enthusiasm and they're good character," said Martin.

Pulaski County's voting location had lines going out the door. County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth said, more voters have cast their ballot this year than early voting in 2020. She agreed that the rise in voters is because of the people running in the elections.

"Of course it's the candidates! The candidates are making folks come on out, and that's why people are here. People really want to have their voice in this democracy," said Hollingsworth.

This election day, you can cast your votes from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.