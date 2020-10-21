Arkansas sees nearly 136,000 early votes within first two days

The state has seen nearly 136,000 early votes cast for the 2020 election.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to Arkansas's Secretary of State John Thurston, the state has seen nearly 136,000 early votes cast for the 2020 election.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the total early vote count was 135,906 early votes. The total absentee votes totaled over 120,200.

Thurston said these early voting numbers are from all of the counties that have reported their totals in the voter registration system thus far. These numbers will be revised.

On Monday, the first day of early voting, more than 8,000 people voted in Pulaski County, setting a record.

In the 2016 election, there were a total of 6,541 total early votes on the first day polls were open in Pulaski County. In 2012, 5,825 votes were counted.

In Faulkner County, the amount of voters nearly doubled the 2016 election numbers on first day of early voting

Reminder: If you are still in line to vote when the polls close at 6 p.m., you can still vote.