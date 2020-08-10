How to check your voter registration and polling location online

The time has passed for voter registration, but how can you check on it? Where will you be voting? There's a simple way to find out.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Now that the time has passed for Arkansans to register to vote, many are asking how they can check on their voter registration and where they can vote.

The answer is simple. Just visit voterview.ar-nova.org.

Once you're on the website, you'll be given two options -- Registration Information or Polling Place Search.

If you'd like more details on your voter registration, it'll prompt you to enter your first name, last name, and date of birth. After that, click "Look Up."

The next page should have all of your election details, including:

If you requested an absentee or provisional ballot

Your polling location The times it will be open on November 3

Locations available for early voting The times they will be open The days they will be open

A sample ballot