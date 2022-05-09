Early voting begins for Arkansas primary and judicial races

On Monday voters began casting ballots ahead of the May 24 primary election.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting has begun for Arkansas' primary election and nonpartisan judicial races.

The top races include Republican Sen. John Boozman's reelection bid.

Boozman is being challenged by three rivals in the GOP primary, while three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat.

The primary also features contested primaries for governor, with former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders seeking the GOP nomination.

Two of the state's Supreme Court justices are also being challenged in the election.

