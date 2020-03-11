Arkansans head to the polls for historic election | Live Election Day updates

We will keep you updated on every Arkansas race and ballot issues with live coverage, updates and breaking news.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After historic early voting numbers across America, Election Day is finally here and people will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the presidential election as well as Arkansas races and issues.

In Arkansas, polls will stay open until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. If you are still in line when the polls closed, you are allowed to still cast your ballot.

If you still have your absentee ballot, you are not allowed to turn it in on Election Day unless it delivered by mail, a designated bearer or by an authorized agent by 7:30 p.m.

Arkansans will decided on several key issues, including a permanent sales tax and how ballot initiatives make it onto the ballot.

Voters will also choose who they wish to represent them in the U.S. House and Senate with several races on the ballot.

Below you will find the latest updates on any problems that may arise at the polls as well as election results and other news as it comes in.

LIVE UPDATES

9:30 a.m.

Several polling sites in Jefferson County haven't opened yet due to "difficulties poll workers encountered using the new equipment."

Stu Soffer with the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners urged voters to delay voting until later "when everything should be running smoothly."