Election day for Little Rock, Pulaski County school district voters

LRSD and PCSSD voters can vote from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at their assigned polling location.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Some Pulaski County voters will have the unique opportunity to cast two ballots for two elections in one location on Tuesday.

It's election day for the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special School Districts. It falls on the first day of early voting for the Central Arkansas Library System special election.

Voters in the city of Little Rock can cast their ballot in both their school and CALS election.

The County Regional Building will also be open for voters during those hours.

If you want to vote in the school election and early vote in the Central Arkansas Library System election, you must vote at the Pulaski County Regional Building at Markham & Broadway between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Let's break down the ballots.

In the Little Rock School District, voters will decide on extending the current millage.

If approved, $300 million would go toward building updates and renovations over the next two decades. That includes a new West Little Rock High School and K-8 campus where McClellan High used to stand.

All of this, without raising the current millage rate.

The measure in Pulaski County Special School District would also leave the millage rate the same, meaning no tax increase.

Passage would fund projects like an arena at Mills High School, an indoor practice facility at Maumelle High, and an expansion of other campuses.

Again, it's the first day of early voting in the CALS special election.

Passage would bring CALS' first tax increase since 2007, at an average of about 14 more dollars per year for a Little Rock home.

The tax would cover personnel and utility costs, and help expand programs.