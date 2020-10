In 2016, there were a total of 6,541 total early votes on the first day polls were open in Pulaski County. As of 7 p.m. today, there were over 8,000 votes counted.

In the 2016 election, there were a total of 6,541 total early votes on the first day polls were open in Pulaski County.

As of 6:30 p.m. today, there were over 8,000 votes counted, according to Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth.

Early voting throughout the state lasts until Monday, November 2.

Reminder: If you are still in line to vote when the polls close at 7:30 p.m., you can still vote.