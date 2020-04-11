Rep. French Hill re-elected to Arkansas’s 2nd district seat, AP reports

Republican incumbent French Hill has been re-elected to serve Arkansas in the U.S. House of Representatives for a third time, according to Associated Press.

The race tightened between Hill and Elliott within the last two months of campaigning as polls showed the two tied or within the margin of error.

So far, he has received 54% of the votes while Elliott has received 46% of the votes.

Hill so far holds a lead in every second district county except Pulaski County. Elliott holds a lead in Pulaski County with 62% of the vote while Hill has 38% of the vote.

In White County, Hill has nearly 82% of the vote. In Saline, Perry, and Van Buren counties he holds over 70% of the vote.

Hill currently serves on the Congressional Oversight Commission established by the CARES Act and the House Committee on Financial Service.