The message is clear: Get out and vote!

That’s what Google is telling its users Tuesday by temporarily swapping its iconic logo from "Google" to the words “Go Vote.”

If you haven't seen it yet, go check it out for yourself.

Go Vote: Here’s where to find the information you need to make your voice heard on #ElectionDay. — Google (@Google) November 6, 2018

Ohio’s polls opened at 6:30 a.m. with voting until 7:30 p.m.

Some of Ohio’s biggest races include senate, governor and the contentious Issue 1.

►LIVE BLOG | Real-time updates during the 2018 Arkansas midterm elections

►ELECTION DAY GUIDE | Everything you need to know before voting in the 2018 Arkansas midterm elections

© 2018 WKYC