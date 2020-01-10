How many stamps do you need to mail in your absentee ballot?

One of the most common questions we've been getting is, how many stamps you need to mail your ballot?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas is set to see a record number of absentee ballots cast in this election and it is important you are doing so correctly.

The demand for absentee ballots in Arkansas will likely double compared to 2016.

"We had around 42,000 in the last presidential. I look for us to bump 100,000 over this time," Leslie Bellamy said.

This means many of you will be voting this way for the first time. Leslie Bellamy, director of elections at the secretary of state's office, said common mistakes do happen occasionally.

"Make sure that you follow instructions, make sure you completed all the items on the form," she said

One of the most common questions we've been getting is, how many stamps you need to mail your ballot?

"That will vary from county to county," Bellamy said.

In Pulaski County, it will take three stamps. Bellamy said the best option is to go to the post office and have them weigh it. But, a quick call to your county clerk's office can tell you how many you need.

"The conclusion I always come to on my own absentee ballot is I see how much it took the clerk to send it to me, and that's how much I use to send it back," she said.

When you get your ballot in the mail, you will be given four items: a ballot, a ballot only envelope, a return envelope, and a voter statement with instructions on the back.

Put your completed ballot in the ballot the only envelope. Take that envelope along with the completed voter statement and a copy of your photo ID and put them all together in the return envelope.

An incorrect voter statement or putting all the documents in the ballot only envelope are common mistakes.

Double-check to make sure you fill out every section correctly.

"An incomplete form or voter statement will cost you getting your ballot in on time or possibly costing the ballot counting," Bellamy said.

If you need help getting a copy of your ID, your county clerk's office can print you a copy of your voter verification card.

"A lot of counties have really been helpful to people that needs that ID," Bellamy said.

Here are the dates to remember if you are voting absentee:

Oct. 19: First day a designated bearer can pick up a maximum of two absentee ballots from the county clerk's office

Oct. 27: Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail; must be in by 5 p.m. To request a ballot, click here.

Nov. 2: Last day an individual voter can request an absentee ballot and return the completed form in person at the county clerk by 5 p.m. Also, last day a designated bearer can request an absentee ballot in person at the county clerk office

Nov. 3: Last day an authorized agent can request an absentee ballot in person from the county clerk by 1:30 p.m. Also, last day completed absentee ballots can be returned by the designated bearer, administrator or authorized agent to the county clerk's office by 7:30 p.m.