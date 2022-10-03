What to know before voting in Arkansas's 2022 elections

Here is everything you need to know before you head to the polls on November 8 to decide on our next governor and several ballot measures.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All eyes are on the Arkansas gubernatorial race for the 2022 elections, but voters will also decide if marijuana is legalized for recreational use as well as other issues and races.

And in Little Rock, voters will choose whether Frank Scott Jr. remains as mayor or Steve Landers takes his place.

Below you can find everything you need to know before you cast your ballot on November 8.

Need-to-know dates

Election Day: Tuesday, November 8

Tuesday, November 8 Deadline to register by mail: Tuesday, October 11

Tuesday, October 11 Deadline to register for voting in person: Tuesday, October 11

Tuesday, October 11 Deadline to register for absentee ballot: In person: Friday, November 4 By designated bearer: Friday, November 4 By mail or electronic means: Tuesday, November 1 By authorized agent: By 1:30 p.m. on Election Day

Deadline to submit an absentee ballot: In person: Friday, November 4 By designated bearer: Friday, November 4 By mail: Received by clerks office by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day By authorized agent: By 7:30 p.m. on Election Day

Early voting period: Starts Monday, October 24 until Monday, November 7 Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Polls are closed on Sundays



Registering to vote

If you need to register to vote, you have to fill out a voter registration form. You can either register in person or send it by mail to your local county clerk officer.

There is no online voter registration for Arkansas.

To be eligible to vote, you have to be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and an Arkansas resident. Felons who haven't discharged their sentences are not eligible to vote.

You can request an application be mailed to you by clicking here.

Voting in person

Whether you choose to vote on early or on Election Day, voting in person is usually the most popular way to cast your ballot.

When you enter your polling location, poll workers will ask for identification before you are allowed to fill out a ballot.

On Election Day, voting location will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you are still in line after 7:30 p.m., you can still cast your ballot so do not leave the line.

If you don't know your polling location, click here to look up your registration.

Voting by absentee ballot

In order to vote by absentee ballot, Arkansas law states that you quality if:

Are "unavoidably absent" from the polling site on Election Day

Are unable to vote in person due to illness or physical disability

Are a part of the military or the spouse or dependent family member and are away due to active duty

Are temporarily living outside of the country

You can request a ballot by contacting your county clerk or you can download the application by clicking here.