Altercation at early voting location in Little Rock causes mayor candidate to step in

Landers' supporters were at an early voting location, reportedly intimidating voters by showing concealed handguns, and then a mayoral candidate stepped in to help.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting is currently underway, and on Tuesday around noon, there was reportedly a group of Landers' supporters at the Dee Brown Library voting location who were intimidating people and showing concealed handguns to people holding signs supporting Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Reports said that mayoral candidate Greg Henderson was at the scene and stepped in to calm the situation.

Henderson confirmed this via Twitter and added "Myself and a Frank supporter helped de-escalate the situation. Guns should never be at polling places and certainly should be flashed around to intimidate other poll workers or those trying to vote. There were several voters walking by uncomfortably."

In response to the altercation at the voting location, Landers said he was made aware of the situation that happened.

He went on to say, "It is my understanding that a number of supporters of Mayor Frank Scott were antagonistic toward our poll workers, who are members of Latinos for Landers.

We do not condone any intimidation or threatened violence at polling locations, or any place else in our city. Further, guns, or the appearance of guns, have no place at polling locations," he added.

Landers' also explained that he wanted to give personal thanks to those who helped de-escalate the situation, but he did not name Henderson.