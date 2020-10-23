Lawsuit filed to allow counting of all Arkansas absentee ballots

The lawsuit alleges Arkansas's Absentee Ballot Statute "puts thousands of absentee ballots at risk of not being counted."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Attorneys from the law firm of Quattlebaum, Grooms, & Tull, in a coordinated effort with the National Lawyers Guild of Arkansas and the Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition (YBLOC), filed a lawsuit on behalf of two individual Arkansas voters.

The lawsuit against Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston and members of the State Board of Election Commissioners, challenges Arkansas’s Absentee Ballot Statute that "arbitrarily cuts off absentee ballot counting at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day" and "puts thousands of absentee ballots at risk of not being counted."

Under the law, election officials can only start counting absentee ballots at 8:30 a.m. on Election Day, and must also finish counting all absentee votes “prior to the closing of the polls on election day,” placing an impossible burden on local election officials and jeopardizing the ballots of thousands of absentee voters.

According to the press release, this year, with the threat of COVID-19 looming over the election, Governor Hutchinson signed Executive Order 20-48 that allows all Arkansans to vote absentee if they are concerned that voting in person may be a risk to their health.

Given the grave health concerns that COVID-19 poses in Arkansas, the governor’s executive order greatly expanded Arkansans’ use of absentee voting, which makes the enforcement of the challenged law even more troublesome.

Arkansans submitted over 118,000 requests for absentee ballots, approximately 70,000 of which have already been returned—up from 30,000 that were submitted in the 2016 election. Arkansas’s highest-capacity counting machine can only count 20,000 ballots in a day, meaning it is unlikely that all ballots will be able to be counted by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.