Petitioners file lawsuit after denial of recreational marijuana ballot title

Responsible Growth Arkansas has filed a lawsuit against lawmakers after the recreational marijuana ballot title was denied certification for the upcoming election.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Responsible Growth Arkansas has filed a lawsuit against the State Board of Election Commissioners after the recreational marijuana ballot title was denied certification on the upcoming voting ballot, despite receiving sufficient signatures from registered voters.

The lawsuit, filed by Eddie Armstrong and Lance Huey of Responsible Growth Arkansas, alleges that lawmakers made an "incorrect" rejection of the ballot title as it "denied the wishes of hundreds of thousands of Arkansans to have the opportunity to vote on the Amendment."

"Petitioners file this original action to challenge the State Board of Election Commissioners’ (“Board”) thwarting of the will of the people and their right to adopt laws by initiative. That “power lies at the heart of our democratic institutions,” the lawsuit reads.

The group's lawsuit comes after the recreational marijuana ballot title was denied certification on Wednesday afternoon.

That proposal was reportedly denied over concerns that Responsible Growth Arkansas had insufficient background checks for dispensary owners or limits on THC.

Over 192,000 signatures were submitted in early July for the proposal which far exceeded the 89,151 signatures needed, but a total number of verified signatures is still not known.