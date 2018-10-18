LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock's five mayoral candidates gathered tonight, Oct. 17, for a Jeopardy-style forum, where they addressed questions chosen specifically by the THV audience. The candidates are Baker Kurrus, Frank Scott Jr., Glen Schwarz, Vincent Tolliver and Warwick Sabin.

Each were given the chance to answer a question from one of the five categories: On the Streets, Not Politics, Better Together, Report Card and Serve & Protect.

What was expected to be a cut-and-dry event of politicians discussing their opinions and plans turned into an interesting and informative event, including jokes and productive debate during rebuttals.

1. When Schwarz was asked the most obvious question.

Anyone who's heard of Glen Schwarz, the man whose campaign slogan is "Mayor Schwarz be with you," knows that he's pro-recreational marijuana. So much so that he has campaigned for it in Arkansas for the last 30 years. Throughout the event, Schwarz was sure to bring up one of his most well-versed subjects, so it was only fitting that, by the luck of the draw, Schwarz was asked that question during his last round. He responded with a big belly laugh and a "This must be the Daily Double" comment, referring to the forum's game-show style.

2. When Kurrus schooled the crowd with his stance on charters.

Kurrus has an extensive background in education, which is something he's not afraid to talk about. So, when Kurrus was asked about charter schools, it was no surprise that his supports bust out in applause. Anyone who knows Kurrus knows he's passionate about education in Arkansas, as that's his primary platform.

3. That time Scott Jr. laid out his priorities.

During his first question, Scott Jr. was asked what his plan is regarding making Little Rock "green," or environmentally friendly. Immediately, he made his priorities clear to the audience. He cut to the chase and said that his top priorities were job growth and public safety in Little Rock. Throughout the night, Scott Jr. continuously referenced his most passionate platforms, though he did take a break to discuss his love of food, specifically locally-owned restaurants, and movies.

4. When Tolliver made heavy accusations.

During a series of rebuttals, Tolliver made a pretty intense accusation about Scott. He said that a large problem with the city is the city manager, which he suggested in Scott's right-hand-man and mentor. "You can not claim to unify the city when you are part of the problem," he said. Scott responded, however, saying that though the city manager is a friend, he's not his mentor. Tolliver also had a few notable moments, specifically when he discussed police brutality.

5. That time Sabin talked about Little Rock's racial divide.

Though there were a lot of serious topics thrown around the room, one of the largest came to Sabin when he was asked about Little Rock's racial division, and how to fix it. Sabin responded saying that this is a problem that weighs heavy on his heart, and one he hopes to fix by first talking to the residents. He also discussed having a diverse group of people that work for the city, which had everyone listening closely.

