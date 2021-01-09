How to vote on Little Rock's proposed 1% sales tax

Little Rock voters will decide on September 14 whether they want to approve or deny a 1% sales tax proposal.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In less than two weeks Little Rock can vote in a special election to decide on the proposed one-percent sales tax increase.

Election day is Tuesday, September 14 and city and election officials are encouraging people to get out and vote.

There's about 128,000 eligible voters in Little Rock. You can check your voter state as well as polling locations on the Arkansas Secretary of State website.

Residents can either vote early, by absentee voting, or vote on election day.

"Early voting is only for five days and that starts September 7. It ends on September 13th," said Pulaski County Circuit and Clerk Terri Hollingsworth. "Also, what's different is that anybody who requests an absentee ballot have to have it in our office the Friday before the election."

Residents won't be able to vote early on Saturdays or Sundays.

The Pulaski County Regional Building (501 W. Markham) will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. as the main site for early voting while these six offsite early voting locations will be open from 10:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m.

Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Rd

Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St.

Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Rd

Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle

John Ground Fletcher Library, 823 N. Buchanan St.

Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Dr.

Absentee voters can drop off their ballots in person at the Pulaski County Courthouse until the Friday before the election.

"They could come in here and request in person or they can request through mail or they can send an email or they can call our office and we can get it sent out to them," said Hollingsworth.

If you are mailing in your ballot, it must be received by the County Clerk's office before 7:30 p.m. on election day.

Shawn Camp with the Pulaski County Elections Commission said on election day, state law requires you go to your assigned polling location based on where you live if you're voting on election day.

"We'll have all the voting machines out there at the voting places and after the polls close we'll calculate the votes and report them to the public," said Camp.