LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - For the first time, Lonoke County voters are no longer required to vote in their designated precinct.

“We've consolidated them to voting centers, so we went from 23 to 12 and we strategically placed all of those,” said Mickey "Stubby" Stumbaugh chairman of the Lonoke County Election Commission.

The commission, made up of two Republicans and one Democrat, voted unanimously on transitioning to voting centers and where they would be placed.

“The turnout here in Lonoke County has been above the past early voting in all the locations we currently have.”

On Thursday, the Democratic Party of Arkansas held a press conference, detailing what it calls systemic voting problems across the state. Officials said those include notifying voters about a change in polling locations.

“We all get so much junk mail around election time I'm afraid people are seeing notices and not paying attention to them, or in some cases the notices have come out so late that people are not going to get them in time,” said Camille Bennett, the Democratic Party’s State Coordinator of Voter Protection.

Stumbaugh said the Lonoke County Clerk is still in the process of sending out notices.

“An overwhelming majority has been sent out in the mail to the 47,000 voters, but not all of them,” he said.

