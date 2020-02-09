Poll workers needed in Pulaski County for 2020 Election

With just 10 weeks til Election Day 2020, polling places across the state need your help.

Tuesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, a day of action aimed at encouraging people to sign up to help during the November election.

And this year, there is a critical need for workers.

Not only will there be millions of absentee ballots to count, but most poll workers are over the age of 61, and won't be able to help because of health concerns.

As of Tuesday night, 200-300 more poll workers are needed in Pulaski County. One thousand workers are needed to have a safe and secure election.

Poll workers can get paid, or receive volunteer hours.

You can apply to be a Pulaski County poll worker at this link.

If you live in a different county, you can learn more about becoming a poll worker, click here.