Number of places to vote in Arkansas decreasing because of voting centers

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The number of places to cast your ballot has gotten smaller across the state of Arkansas— This is because of a new type of voting location that has become more widespread.

Sixty-one counties across the state will be using voting centers.

A voting center is a place where any voter in the county can go to cast their ballot. Meanwhile, a polling location is an assigned place where a county voter can cast their ballot.

Those are typically assigned based on proximity to where the voter lives but the number of places to vote has gone down in Arkansas.

"The logic behind it is you can go to any of them and vote, and it has upset some of the constituents...They used to vote down here at the little church. Now, they may have to go to another location," said Secretary of State, John Thurston.

Saline County is one of the regions that only has voting centers.

"One of the reasons I did it is we had one person working on one end of the county and couldn't make it back to the precinct, you know, by 7:30, so they didn't get to vote," said Saline County Clerk, Doug Curtis.

For early voting, there have been four voting centers in Saline County, and on election day, there will be 22.

Secretary Thurston explained that the reason some counties have not switched to voting centers yet is because of internet access.

"You have to be communicating with the other polling site to know when the other person votes. It's actually one of the most secure ways to know if someone has voted. You can't vote twice. You can't go to this polling site and then bounce over here," said Secretary Thurston.

Pulaski County has a hybrid of voting centers and polling locations.

During early voting, a registered voter can go to any of the 13 early voting locations to cast a ballot.

"You can live anywhere in the county and go to all those different locations and be able to vote. You can't do that on election day," said Terri Hollingsworth, Pulaski County Clerk.

On Tuesday, a person has to vote at their assigned polling location.

Hollingsworth said it's a benefit that's great for voter access.