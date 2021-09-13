Mayor makes last push for Little Rock sales tax special election

After early voting, less than 7% of eligible voters in Little Rock have cast a ballot for this issue.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. made a final push for his proposed sales tax on Monday.

He showed up to early voting at the Pulaski County Regional building, and later that evening, he hosted a text-to-vote event.

Volunteers called and texted people to make sure they knew about the special election and to go vote.

"This has been a brainchild of the City of Little Rock and its residents, and what they want to revitalize our city, to rebuild our city out of this pandemic, and truly lift our city to higher heights," said Mayor Scott.

There were several volunteers at the event, one of whom was very passionate about the sales tax.

"I have talked to people and some people will tell you that they don't want to do the tax," said Jo Kendrick.

"They say, 'Every time you turn around they want to do taxes.' I say, 'Man, you can pick a penny off the ground every day.' It's not about the penny tax, it's what the tax is going to do for your community," said Kendrick.

Some are worried about what the increase in taxes will do to small businesses.

Mark Abernathy owns Loca Luna and Red Door. He posted his opposition in an email blast saying restaurants are still recovering. With the tax on food rising plus an additional sales tax, he is concerned.