Ricky Harrington Jr. says he'll 'work for the people' if he defeats Sen. Cotton

Libertarian challenger Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. spoke at length about what he'd do different than Sen. Tom Cotton, who declined the Arkansas PBS debate.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A U.S. Senate debate took center stage Wednesday night on Arkansas PBS, but only one of the candidates participated.

Libertarian challenger Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. is the sole candidate on the 2020 ballot looking to unseat Republican incumbent Senator Tom Cotton.

And while Harrington accepted the invite to the debate, Cotton declined to show up.

But that didn't stop Harrington, who showed up and answered questions from the Arkansas PBS panel.

He answered questions ranging from President Donald Trump, prison reform, the 1619 Project, and more.

Harrington focused on finding ways to find common ground with both Democratic and Republican parties if he was elected to the Senate.

"What we need to do right now as a people is come together and work together and I give you my word that as your senator I will work for the people," Harrington said during the debate.