LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Election Day is on Tuesday and many people are looking forward to casting their votes. Unfortunately for some people, getting to the polls can prove to be so difficult, it may stop them from making their voices heard.

Across the country, various ride-sharing companies are offering highly discounted rides. However, in Little Rock, Rock Region Metro is going completely fare-free.

Rashina Ray is one of the many people who said their voices have gone unheard in past elections because they had no way of getting to their corresponding voting location.

“Some people really want to get out of the house and vote just like I was a few years ago,” said Ray. “I wanted to go out and vote but couldn’t because I didn’t have any rides and other people really didn’t care if you voted or not.”

Rock Region Metro is trying to make the commute to the polls easier, by providing free rides that are accessible to everyone and don’t require special passes.

“Any bus route in the system will be free on Tuesday, you don’t have to tell the driver that you are going to vote,” said Becca Green with Rock Region Metro.

“Basically, you will just get on the bus and you’ll just walk right past the fare box,” said Green. “The fare box will be covered with a sign, so no one has a chance of putting a pass or money in the fare box.”

Green said the goal is to remove all transportation barriers, so everyone can make their vote count.

“If you have a voter who is using a wheelchair and that could possibly be a barrier to getting to a poll because maybe their loved one doesn’t have a vehicle that accommodates a wheelchair, they can certainly use one of our buses to get to their polling station,” said Green.

Robin Avant has been riding the bus for over a year and said something as simple as a free ride, can be the difference between feeling voiceless or making a difference.

“I think it helps a lot, it helps all of the voters get out and maybe change something,” said Avant.

