Sanders still holds 10-point lead over Chris Jones in governor race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the latest Talk Business & Politics poll, Republicans still hold a strong lead in several races including the Arkansas governor race for the 2022 elections.

Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders has dropped one point to a 10% lead over Democratic candidate Chris Jones.

Although Sanders has spent millions in television commercials, there has been "little shift in voters' preferences," according to Dr. Jay Barth, a politics professor at Hendrix College.

"Jones has combined enough funding to run a credible media campaign with a solid grassroots effort to stay somewhat competitive in a tough state for any Democrat," Barth continued. "Indeed, Jones may be on a pathway to the best statewide showing for a Democrat in several election cycles."

Ricky Harrington, the Libertarian candidate, is still polling at 3%. The three candidates participated in a debate held by Arkansas PBS on October 21.

While Sanders leads among people 45 and older, Jones has more support for people under 30. Women that are likely to vote are virtually split between the two candidates.

The survey also asked likely voters about the Attorney General and U.S. Senate races.

Incumbent Senator John Boozman (R) holds 20-point lead over Natalie James (D) while 13% say they are undecided.

In the Attorney General race, current Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin (R) holds a strong 26-point lead over Jesse Gibson (D). Griffen improved his lead from 17 percentage points in September.