Little Rock and North Little Rock special election voter information

The Pulaski County Circuit would like to remind voters of important information for Little Rock and North Little Rock's special election on August 9, 2022

ARKANSAS, USA — There will be a special election for residents of Little Rock and North Little Rock on August 9.

Voters in both cities will be able to weigh in on extending existing tax measures.

In Little Rock, voters will decide on a 3.0 millage extension for six areas of capital improvements, and North Little Rock voters will decide whether to continue a one-half percent sales tax until 2027.

There are approximately158,900 eligible registered voters for this election— those who are unsure if they are qualified can use the Arkansas Secretary of State’s VoterView website.

The Pulaski County Voter Registration contact number is (501) 340-8336 and their website is www.pulaskiclerk.com.

The last day for new voters to qualify to vote in this election was July 11, and the last day voters can transfer their voting address will be August 5.

Early Voting

Early voting will begin on Tuesday, August 2, and end on Monday, August 8., though there will be no early voting on Saturday or Sunday.

The hours for early voting will vary based on location— the Pulaski County Regional Building will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, and the eight offsite early voting locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The offsite early voting locations include:

Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St., Little Rock Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Rd., Little Rock Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Cir., Little Rock Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Dr., Little Rock Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Rd., Little Rock John Gould Fletcher Library, 823 Buchanan St., Little Rock William F. Laman Library, 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock Glenview Community Center, 4800 E. 19th St., North Little Rock

The last day to early vote at these locations is Friday, August 5.

Absentee Voting

The deadline for voters to email, fax, or mail a request for an absentee ballot to be mailed is Tuesday, August 2.

Ballots that were mailed in must be received by the County Clerk’s office before 7:30 p.m. on election day.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in person at the courthouse is August 5 before 5:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots returned in person must be turned in by August 2 before 5:00 p.m. to the courthouse.

Absentee ballots can be picked up at the courthouse beginning on July 25.

Polling Locations

On election day, eligible voters must vote at their assigned polling location. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.