Sen. Tom Cotton re-elected by Arkansas after defeating Libertarian challenger

Senator Tom Cotton has been re-elected to the Senate after facing only a Libertarian challenger in the race, according to Associated Press.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — U.S. Senator Tom Cotton has been re-elected to the Senate after facing only a Libertarian challenger in the race, according to Associated Press.

Cotton won the race with (%) of the vote while Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. received (%) of the vote.

He was first elected as one of Arkansas’s senators in 2014 after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives for two years.

The Democratic challenger dropped out of the race two hours after the filing period ended in Arkansas.

Cotton, who wasn’t facing a Democratic challenger, chose to spend the 2020 campaign running ads and making appearances in other states.

He also declined to take part in a debate with Harrington on Arkansas PBS before the elections.

This is Cotton’s largest win since running for office and he received (number) votes.

We will update this article with comments from Sen. Cotton and Harrington regarding the results.