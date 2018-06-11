LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Two Democratic candidates, one running for Congress in Arkansas's third district and another running for Secretary of State, are reporting that their websites were hacked on Election Day.

Josh Mahony, the candidate for Congress, tweeted that the websites "experienced a denial of service attack out of Eastern Europe."

ATTENTION: OUR WEBSITE WAS HACKED. Our website, as well as @Inman4AR experienced a denial of service attack out of Eastern Europe. They’re concerned you will vote for positive change. GO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/VjIsC9aNbK — Mahony For Congress (@joshuamahony) November 6, 2018

He later updated to say that no private information was retrieved from the hacking. Susan Inman, the candidate for Secretary of State, retweeted Mahony but did not comment.

