How to vote in Arkansas this November

During the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to know the facts around the national and local elections to stay safe and practice your right to vote.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — While voting during a pandemic can be tricky, election officials in Arkansas are working hard to create "safe and secure voting opportunities in Arkansas."

Below you will find everything you need to know before you cast your ballot this November.

Need-to-know dates

Election Day: Tuesday, November 3

Tuesday, November 3 Deadline to register by mail: Monday, October 5

Monday, October 5 Deadline to register for voting in person: Monday, October 5

Monday, October 5 Deadline to request an absentee ballot (must be received by): Tuesday, October 27

Tuesday, October 27 Early voting period: from Monday, October 19 to Monday, November 2

How to register to vote

In Arkansas, it's important to know that you can't register to vote online.

To register, you will have to fill out a voter registration form and either send it by mail to your local county clerk or register in person.

You can find a voter registration form here: English version, Spanish version.

Voting by absentee ballot

If you want to vote with an absentee ballot, you have two options.

You can request a ballot application by contacting the county clerk where you're registered to vote and they will send you the ballot.

You can also download the application by clicking here.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) Tuesday, October 27.

Once you receive the ballot, you can deliver it in person to the county clerk the day before the election.

It can also be delivered by mail, a designated bearer or by an authorized agent by 7:30 p.m. on election day.

Voting in person

If you plan to vote in person but aren't sure on your polling location, you can check your voter registration information here.

When you go to vote in person, poll workers will ask for identification but you will be able to cast a provisional ballot if you don't provide identification.

The accepted identification includes: driver's license, photo ID, concealed carry license, U.S. passport, employee badge or ID issued by accredited post-secondary education institution, U.S. military ID, voter verification card, or public assistance ID card if the card shows a photo of the person.

If your name is not on the voter list, confirm with poll workers you're at the right location. If you are at the right location but the worker can't confirm your information, you can cast a provisional ballot.