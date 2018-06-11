LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Issue Two - HJR1016 is a proposed amendment on the 2018 midterm ballot that would require photo ID to vote and require the State to furnish photo IDs to eligible voters who lack photo ID at no charge.

Arkansas has passed two voter ID laws in the past and both have since been struck down. The latest bill was signed into law in 2017 and struck down in April 2018. It has since been upheld on appeal.

"In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed a new voter ID law that required verification of voter registration. Voters without ID can sign an affidavit attesting to being registered in the state, thus allowing their provisional ballot to be counted. The law was struck down by a district court in April 2018, but the state supreme court allowed the law to be in effect for the May 2018 primary. In October 2018, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the law will remain in effect during the 2018 midterm election." - National Conference of State Legislatures

The amendment would require photo ID whether voting in person or via absentee ballot.

As of now, the 2017 law that is in effect for the 2018 midterms requires voter ID but allows for voters without ID to cast provisional ballots. The law was ruled constitutional in November.

The new amendment would require the State to provide photo IDs to eligible voters without a valid photo ID. In addition, legal challenges like those facing past voter ID laws could be avoided with a constitutional amendment.

