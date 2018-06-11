LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Nearly 85,000 Arkansas voters signed a petition to put a proposed amendment on the ballot to issue four casino licenses. A legal challenge threatened to have it removed. But the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled the amendment would remain in October.

The four new or expanded casinos would be in Pope, Garland, Jefferson and Crittenden counties.

Licensing and operation of the casinos would be overseen by the Arkansas Racing Commission. Casinos would be allowed to operate all day, every day and serve alcohol during hours that gaming is taking place.

The casinos would be required to purchase alcohol from licensed Arkansas wholesalers. Other types of gaming will not be affected, such as greyhound and horse racing, other gambling, bingos and raffles, the state scholarship lottery or electronic games of skill.

