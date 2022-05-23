Arkansas primary elections: What you need to know before casting your vote

Arkansans will soon be selecting who will advance in several key races for the 2022 elections. Before heading out to make your votes, there's things you need to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Early voting just wrapped as election committees prepared for Arkansans to cast their vote on May 24 for the primary elections.

Roughly 10% of people voted early this year, but here's what you'll need to know before voting on Tuesday.

It's important to note that the non-partisan ballot is not an independent one.

So if you're trying to vote for who you want for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state or the U.S. senate and house, you won't be finding that on the non-partisan ballot.

"When someone goes to vote, the poll worker is supposed to ask them if they want to vote in the Democratic primary or the Republican primary," said Melinda Lemon, an election coordinator with the Pulaski County Election Commission.

It's an important question because it determines not only who you can vote for, but which races as well.

Lemon said there is "the Party Primary," then there's the "Non-partisan Judicial General Election."

"It confuses people, because they think it means a non-partisan race, but it's actually a general election for the judicial candidates," said Lemon.

For any local measures, issues and other races, visit your county's election page or the Secretary of State's website.

Although the general election is on November 8, if there is a runoff triggered during the primary election that will take place on June 21.

Voters across Arkansas will select who will advance in several key races for the 2022 elections.

Among those races is whether Sarah Huckabee Sanders will become the Republican nominee for the gubernatorial race. As well as which Democratic challenger she will be facing in November.

Incumbent U.S. Senator John Boozman faces tough competition from Jake Bequette and Jan Morgan for one of two Senate seats in Arkansas. Six Republicans are facing off for the lieutenant governor ticket.

Keep in mind all ballots will have those judicial elections, but not all have those other important races, such as governor or senate.

Another thing to double check, is the polling location for where you should cast your ballot.

"Some of these races are district races so you may live in that district or you may not live in that district and it's happened with several district races it always does and by district I mean they're not the whole county," said Lemon.

You'll also want to confirm the times for your polling location.

In Pulaski County polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lemon said voters shouldn't be afraid to ask poll workers any questions they might have.