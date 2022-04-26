What you need to know before voting in Pulaski County

For voters in Pulaski County, you may have recently a voter registration card in your mailbox. Here's what to know about voting in the May primary elections.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Making sure people in Pulaski County are prepared for the 2022 Primary Elections next month is top priority for election coordinator Melinda Lemons.

Now that Pulaski County is divided into three congressional districts, Lemons said that could change where you cast your ballot.

"We had to clean up boundary lines and go in and look at polling locations for Election Day," Lemons said.

She said previously there were 108 places where people who live in Pulaski County could vote. But since the change there are only 89 polling locations in the county.

"We have some, you know, that dropped out or the if it was close enough to another location it might have been combined in the others," Lemons said. "if there was two locations within one precinct for Election Day, the the election commissioners had to decide, you know which polling location to keep."

While you can choose which party primary you'd like to vote in, she added that not every voter participates in those.

"If the voter wishes not to vote in a party primary, they can vote in the nonpartisan judicial general election," Lemons said.

Nonpartisan positions like a circuit or supreme court judge spot or a millage school tax, both of which are on the ballot for next month.

"We mailed out over 237,000 of these wonderful voting cards for their information," Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth said.

She said her office has been busy getting ahead and making sure voters know where to go.

"We only sent this out this time ahead of the election because of the changes that happen because of redistricting," Hollingsworth said.

Early voting begins May 9 and Election Day is May 24.