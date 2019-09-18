FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Jail overcrowding is an ongoing, state-wide issue that has become harder to bear.

In Faulkner County, the problem has become even more concerning. The sheriff's department is now seeking funding from its budget for overflow space.

RELATED: Adopted son allegedly sets house on fire, community raises money for Conway couple

"In the last 10 years, our county has outgrown the public safety concern,” said Erinn Stone, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Department public information officer.



It’s a statewide fight to keep the streets safe while combating overcrowding in county jails.

"Just to put it into perspective, we have a little over 400 beds. Last month, we booked in and out 500 people," said Stone.

The county has worked to reclassify inmates to get them into state prison as soon as possible after sentencing. It has also worked with other county jails to relieve some of the pressure.

Despite the efforts, overcrowding continues in the maximum security unit.

Now, the sheriff’s department is looking to the quorum court for funding to get temporary housing to handle the overflow.

"It'll take us from being overcrowded to capacity where we are supposed to be at to hold people,” said Stone.

State Representative Frederick Love said the legislature is looking into funding solutions.

"The cost of housing a prisoner versus what we reimburse, it's just a disparity there, number one we are going to be looking at that,” said Love.

But Love said adding more jail capacity won't really help, unless the state also works together to stem the tide of inmates by diverting people from jail to help.

"There's not a comprehensive system,” said Love. “I think we do some good things here and some good things there; however, we do not have a systems approach to re-entry."

RELATED: Conway looking to add public transportation system, seeks input

Tim Ryals with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office said his main concern is the safety of deputies, detention staff, detainees, and all Faulkner County citizens.