LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thirty-two females took the oath of office as part of the 92nd General Assembly Monday in Little Rock, with many of the new faces reflecting a trend in national politics. It was on display two weeks ago in the energized atmosphere on Capitol Hill.

A record number of women won seats in Congress, and that energy could also be felt in the Arkansas state capitol. While some of those voices are coming from the Left, they appear ready to make deals while making their voices heard.

“I think it's really exciting about the potential for collaboration and some new ideas and perspectives that we can bring to the people of Arkansas,” said Megan Godfrey (D – Springdale) as her two young children fussed in mom and dad’s arms for a reporter’s interview.

“It's been so amazing,” said Nicole Clowney (D- Fayetteville). “When I started this process my daughter who was 6 at the time thought that girls weren't even allowed to do this job.”

That daughter got to sit in mom’s chair in the state House of Representatives. She and Godfrey won their spots in Northwest Arkansas districts that are shifting from deep red to purple.

“This is the first time in many years that we did not lose any seats for Democrats,” said Rep. Clowney. “I hope that the trend will continue.”

Arkansas has pockets of deep-rooted progressives encouraged by the national stars rising on the political scene, but these newly elected women know the lay of the land across most of the state.

“I think it's really about the individual person and how hard they work as a candidate,” said state Sen. Missy Thomas Irvin (R- Mountain View), who turned her district from blue to red in 2010 and says there’s more to women’s issues than the ones promoted by progressives. “We are focused and interested on improving the lives of all Arkansans. That's improving the economy of the state of Arkansas. That means making sure that we have great paying jobs, that we have great tax reform.”

Irvin is right in step with the agenda being pushed this session by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“There's still momentum for a conservative governing philosophy here in Arkansas,” the Republican governor said. “Partly because they see good results of it.”

But there’s plenty of room for these new lawmakers to maneuver as their ranks grow in the chambers.

“I think we'll be able to collaborate in ways that we, maybe if we were an entire house we wouldn't be able to,” Rep. Godfrey said. “I think there are a lot of things that women think of because they're relevant to us, relevant to families, relevant to kids and I think we can find some common ground.”