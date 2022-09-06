First day of US Capitol Riot hearings begins with House committee debunking Trump's 'election fraud' claims

In the first day of the U.S. Capitol Riot hearings, the committee highlighted interviews from Trump's White House staff who did not back his election fraud claims.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the first day of the U.S. Capitol Riot hearings, the House committee investigating the January 6th attack highlighted interviews from former President Donald Trump's White House staff who did not back his claims of election fraud.

"I remember sharing with him that we weren't finding anything that would be sufficient to change the results in any of the key states," said Alex Cannon, Trump's former Campaign Advisor.

"I repeatedly told the president on no uncertain terms that I did not see evidence of fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election," said former U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Trump's daughter Ivanka also debunked his election fraud claims.

"I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying," Ivanka Trump said.

The committee also highlighted President Trump's inability to defend the Capitol and call for military support on the day of the insurrection.

General Mark Milley says Vice President Mike Pence made the call.

"He was very animated, very direct, very firm and to Secretary Miller 'get the military down here, get the guard down here'," he said.

Many were subpoenaed by the House committee, including Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano.

A Senate Judiciary report released late last year alleged that Mastriano and his wife "took part in the January 6 insurrection," citing footage of them passing through breached barricades and police lines at the Capitol. However, Mastriano has since denied that he was involved in the insurrection, and knew nothing about any plans to breach the building.

Congressman Scott Perry was also subpoenaed by the committee for reportedly being in contact with White House officials about overturning the 2020 Election results.

He has since denied the committee's request for interview.

"As you will see, Rep. Perry contacted the White House in the weeks after January 6 to seek a presidential pardon," said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming).

In response to these allegations, Perry's Communications Director Jay Ostrich says that it's "a ludicrous and soulless lie."

He also released a statement on this hearing saying, "This sham committee is nothing but a breathtaking abuse of power conjuring up political theater to destroy opponents and distract the American People from the economic and national security nightmare created by one-party rule and the radical Left."