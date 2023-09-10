Arkansas governor orders flags to fly half-staff to mourn deaths in Israel

In a declaration, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered the United States and Arkansas flags to be flown at half-staff for Israeli lives lost in a war with Hamas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has order the United States and Arkansas flags to be flown at half-staff to mourn the Israeli people killed as a war has started following a surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Sanders made the declaration for the flags to fly at half-staff from sunset on Oct. 10 until sunset on Oct. 13.

On social media, the governor called the attack by Hamas an "act of war" and condemned it.

"Israel has every right to defend itself," she said. "The United States must stand with our Israeli friends and allies."

Roughly 1,400 Israelis and Palestinians have died in two days after the Hamas attack caught Israel "off guard."

Hamas claims they are holding around 130 soldiers and civilians hostage as Israel said it has gained control of southern towns.