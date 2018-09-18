LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A former Arkansas lawmaker, nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on trips, groceries and other personal expenses.

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson made his first court appearance Tuesday after he was charged last month with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. His case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker and tentatively set to go to trial on Oct. 22.

Hutchinson is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Both are Republicans.

Hutchinson resigned shortly after being charged and is the latest in a string of former Arkansas legislators to face accusations from federal prosecutors of corruption.

