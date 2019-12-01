LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 92nd General Assembly is convening on Monday, Jan. 14. It promises to be 60 days of news headlines and complex bills. It’s almost impossible to keep up with it all, and yet, it’s still important because it affects us all.

Craig O’Neill sat down with former speaker of the house Bill Stovall, to narrow it all down to the three biggest things to watch for coming out of this session.

Barring any surprises, the stage is set for three initiatives from the Governor’s Office that will have the most impact.

State agency consolidation, tax reductions and money for highways. Bill Stovall sets the stage.