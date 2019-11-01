LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former State Senator Gilbert Baker has been indicted in a conspiracy that has already jailed a Circuit Judge.

Baker and Maggio allegedly orchestrated transactions for Maggio's campaign to the Arkansas State Court of Appeals in exchange for favorable rulings in his capacity as a Circuit Judge. He is also indicted for covering up the transactions and wire fraud.

The suit alleges that Maggio ruled favorably in favor of Greenbrier Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, owned by Michael Morton by reducing a $5.2 million verdict against the center to $1 million.

The acts are described as happening between 2013 and 2014.

Maggio was ordered to begin serving his 10-year prison sentence after an appeals court upheld his bribery conviction in July 2017.

